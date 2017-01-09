No problems between me, Akhilesh; one person behind Samajwadi Party’s feud: Mulayam Singh Yadav

Mulayam Singh Yadav (File Photo) Mulayam Singh Yadav (File Photo)

Taking a veiled jibe at Ram Gopal Yadav, senior Samajwadi party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday agreed that there were some problems in the party and that one person was behind the existing feud between him and his son, Akhilesh Yadav. However, he assured that the issues would be resolved. He said, “There is some problem in the party, one person is behind this feud; sure that issues will be resolved.”

He also claimed there were no problems between him and his son Akhilesh.

Stating that the ball is in the court of the Election Commission of India, he said their party symbol is controversial and it was up to the EC to decide which faction of the party would get the symbol.

The Akhilesh-led delegation also visited the EC office.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd