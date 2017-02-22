No post-poll alliance with BSP or any party in UP: Amit Shah

Ruling out any post poll alliance with the BSP in the event of a hung assembly, BJP President Amit Shah on Wednesday said that his party will get a full majority in Uttar Pradesh. A day before the fourth phase of the seven-phase Assembly elections, Shah also said that the BJP not naming a chief ministerial candidate was part of the party’s poll “strategy”. “Kisi se bhi haath milane ka dur-dur tak koi swaal nahin uthatha (there is no question by far of joining hands with any party),” he said.

The comments by the BJP chief came against the backdrop of political experts projecting a hung assembly in UP. Ackwnoledging the importance of the UP poll outcome to 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Shah asserted that the results would be even more crucial for the country’s development.

Shah also expressed confidence that his party will form the next government in UP, Uttarakhand and Goa with “full majority” but is unwilling to make a prediction about Punjab, noting that it was a triangular contest there involving the SAD-BJP, Congress and AAP.

“In Goa, Uttarakhand and UP, we will form governments with full majority. It is ‘trikoniay muqablaa hai (triangular contest) in Punjab, so it is difficult to make a guess who will win,” he added.

