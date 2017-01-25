No fight in BJP over tickets, says UP BJP chief

UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya. (File) UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya. (File)

Amid resentment over doling out tickets to turncoats who recently joined BJP, its Uttar Pradesh chief Keshav Prasad Maurya Wednesday said the party would listen to the disgruntled workers and resolve the matter.

“BJP has taken care to honour its hardworking cadre with tickets and only those who came from other parties having the prospects of winning the Assembly elections have been nominated,” he said at a press conference here.

“There is no fight in BJP over tickets,” he remarked.

Referring to the SP-Congress alliance, he said even if BSP joined the coalition, still BJP would emerge victorious to form the government.

Describing SP as a sinking ship, he said nobody can save it as it was mired in corruption. Ridiculing Congress for its slogan ’27 saal, UP behaal’ and ultimately riding the ‘bicycle’, the SP’s symbol, Maurya alleged it has exposed the real face of both the parties. He also charged DGP Javeed Ahmed with working as “office bearer of the ruling party” and asked the Election Commission to remove him forthwith to ensure fair polls.