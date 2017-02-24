UP Elections 2017: No bigger ‘Kasab’ than Amit Shah, says BSP chief Mayawati

BSP Chief Mayawati attacked PM Modi over his statement in Fatehpur rally. BSP Chief Mayawati attacked PM Modi over his statement in Fatehpur rally.

BSP CHIEF Mayawati on Thursday took on Amit Shah’s ‘KASAB’ acronym for Congress, SP and BSP, describing the BJP chief as a “terrorist” and claiming there “cannot be a bigger Kasab” than him.

Addressing a rally in Ambedkar Nagar, Mayawati said: “Aap log jaante hain ki poore desh me Amit Shah se bada koi Kasab nahi hai, koi aatanki nahin hai (You know there is no greater Kasab or terrorist than Amit Shah in this country)… You should not allow the rule of this BJP’s Kasab in UP.”

On Wednesday, the BJP president had clubbed BSP along with the Congress and SP to come up with the acronym ‘KASAB’. Referring to the Pakistani terrorist who was arrested during the 26/11 Mumbai attack, Shah had said: “Ye Uttar Pradesh ki janata is baar ke chunav mein is Kasab se mukti paa le. Main phir se bolta hun, Uttar Pradesh ki janata is baar ke chunav mein is Kasab se mukti paa le. Kasab se mera matlab kuchch aur mat nikaliyega. Kasab se mera matlab hai — Ka se Congress, Sa se Samajwadi Party aur B se… (In this election, people of UP should get rid of Kasab. I say it again, people of UP should get rid of Kasab. Do not draw any other conclusion when I say Kasab. What I mean by Kasab is — Ka for Congress, Sa for Samajwadi Party and B for…).”

“Until Kasab is laid to rest, development and prosperity will continue to elude UP,” Shah had said at the rally in Gorakhpur.

Mayawati on Thursday, also targeted PM Narendra Modi for his remarks that if the government is constructing graveyards, it should also facilitate crematoriums in villages.

“The PM has to indulge in such low level of politics because BJP leaders have realised that they are not coming to power in UP,” she said. Mayawati said her government had not discriminated while providing power during festivals.

Modi had earlier said power should be supplied during Diwali too if it is provided during Ramzan.