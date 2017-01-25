Ninety five-year-old woman files nomination from Agra seat

A 95-year-old woman, believed to be the oldest candidate in Uttar Pradesh, has filed her nomination papers from Khairagarh assembly seat from Agra. Jal Devi had to be escorted to the election office on a wheel chair on Tuesday.

She said that she would root out corruption. She is already a member of the panchayat in Jagner block, having won with a record number of votes.

The constituency in Agra will go to polls in phase 1 on february 11. The state will witness seven phase poll between feb 11 and march eight.