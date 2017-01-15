Naresh Uttam Patel meets Mulayam Singh; hopes CM Akhilesh Yadav gets ‘cycle’

Naresh Uttam Patel after meeting Mulayam Singh Yadav. Vishal Srivastav Naresh Uttam Patel after meeting Mulayam Singh Yadav. Vishal Srivastav

NARESH UTTAM Patel, who was recently appointed as the SP state president by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, on Saturday met Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence in Lucknow. On January 1, Akhilesh had named MLC Patel the SP state president after expelling his uncle and then state unit chief Shivpal Yadav, hours after the CM was made the new party national president in a SP national convention.

Watch What Else is Making News



Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting with Mulayam, Patel told mediapersons that both Mulayam and Akhilesh were his leaders and expressed hope that Akhilesh would get SP’s symbol ‘cycle’, after the Election Commission decides which faction — CM’s of Mulayam’s — gets the reign of the party.

This comes on a day when Shivpal issued a press statement in the capacity of the party SP president, declaring sitting MLA Sovaran Singh Yadav as the SP candidate from Karhal in Mainpuri.

When contacted, Patel termed his meeting with Mulayam as a “courtesy visit”. “I had gone to take blessings of Netajii on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. I had not met him for several days. Today, I sought time to meet him and he called me. Netaji is a proud of the Samajwadi Party,” he said. adding that this was his first meeting with Mulayam after he was made the state president by Akhilesh.

Asked about Mulayam’s reaction on his appointment as the state president, Patel said: “He is aware that I have been working in the interest of the party since 1980 and is committed to make Akhilesh the next CM.”

Meanwhile, a nameplate bearing the name of Patel as the SP state president has been installed outside his office at the party state headquarters. In the same corridor of the building also hangs a nameplate, which mentions Shivpal as the SP state president.