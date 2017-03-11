Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

It’s Modi, Modi and Modi in Uttar Pradesh. Voters in the most populous state have given the Prime Minister Narendra Modi a rousing victory — a testament to his credibility which remains firmly intact.

However, BJP’s strong performance in Uttarakhand shows that the glory of the UP moment has to be shared with party chief Amit Shah. The combine has now emerged as the most successful and effective leadership with Shah’s strategies, organisation skills and his trusted team have complemented Modi’s charisma very well.

The strategies seem to have worked less successfully in smaller states and for obvious reasons in Punjab. One reason for close contests in Goa, Manipur and the Congress surge in Punjab could be the party’s failure to sell its two most important steps in those states: the surgical strikes and demonetization which worked like magic in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

There is no Modi wave in Punjab and Manipur or in Goa. However, the BJP’s ally, Akali Dal, appears to have retained its support base in terms of votes and its friend the Dera Sacha Sauda appears to have successfully transferred its votes to the ruling party.

Narendra Modi spearheaded the BJP’s campaign in Uttar Pradesh. So the spectacular victory has not only further burnished his image but also made him a leader who is looked upon a decisive by the poor: his popularity has risen to a level that may even rival former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s. BJP leaders have been gushing about the positive reaction of the poor to demonetisation.

For Modi, the victories in UP and Uttarakhand are not just a ringing endorsement of his popularity but also a fillip to his prospects for the 2019 Loki Sabha elections which look brighter than ever before. On the ground, it was clear that if there is a Lok Sabha poll now, Modi could repeat the stunning performance in UP of 71 seats out of 80. If the BJP returns to power in 2019, its ability to push through its legislative agenda would be smoother in the Rajya Sabha because the numbers in the Uttar Pradesh assembly will enable it to send more MPs to the Upper House. It is also going make the BJP’s task of electing a candidate of its choice as the country’s next president, easier.

Shah had antagonised almost every local leader during ticket distribution and the campaign during the run up to elections. But the stellar performance in two states has made him the unquestionable leader of the BJP, alongside Modi. All those voices of discontent will be submerged in the deluge of praise for his leadership. Party MPs and office bearers will have to swallow their disaffection with his style of functioning.

The BJP’s allies in the NDA, Ram Vilas Paswan’s LJP and Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP will also have been silence for now.

Although there were attempts to polarise the electorate communally (remember Modi’s Kabristan vs Shamshan remark and Shah’s KA-SA-B comment), both Modi and Shah also tried to portray the BJP as a party that taps into aspirational politics. It has made a large section of OBCs and Dalits cross their caste barrier and place their trust in the BJP and Modi.

The growing discontent with the Samajwadi Party’s Yadav-Muslim politics and Mayawati’s Jatav politics has successfully been tapped into by Shah’s strategies. Dalits believe that the BJP is offering more than identity politics. How far the BJP can sustain this trust will depend on how the BJP government delivers in Uttar Pradesh in the coming two years. “We have been at disadvantage for a long time, we have nothing to lose so let’s try BJP” seems to have been the attitude of the average UP voter.

Another advantage for the BJP from these elections is the failure of the AAP to make as strong a performance in Punjab and in opening its account in Goa. This could deeply hit Arvind Kejriwal’s dream to be the leader who could take on Narendra Modi. Many have seen Kejriwal as another version of Modi and someone capable of countering the PM.

The BJP has been dreading the emergence of Kejriwal as the winner in Punjab because it sees the AAP leader as an irritant – the party is happier with the Congress, a traditionalist party as its main opposition. AAP’s victory would have changed the course India’s politics as it sought to replace the Congress as the main opponent of the BJP.

The massive mandate in UP will allow the BJP to paper over its performance in Goa and in Manipur (at least at the time of writing) and the debacle in Punjab. However, it may have a hard time selling demonetisation in states like Gujarat and Karnataka that go to the polls later this year and the in the other states.

The performance of the BJP in this election could lead to some re-alignment in national politics. The BJP has emerged as the supreme force on the national scene and smaller parties as well as regional parties like the SP and the BSP, are looking at a bleak future. Earlier, anti-Congress sentiment stitched together a number of parties in an alliance against it. Now, parties which feel threatened by the BJP could come together in a battle for survival.