PM Modi rally LIVE: We are capable of winning majority on our own, says Modi in Mau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an election campaign rally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district which is scheduled to go to polls on March 4. The district assumes significance as jailed politician Mukhtar Ansari and his son Abbas Ansari are in the fray on BSP tickets. A senior police official on Sunday claimed that there was a threat to the prime minister’s life during his visit to the district.

2.20pm: “We brought down the price of medicines and stents for the people of this country,” said PM Modi.

2.11pm: In a veiled reference to Mau MLA Mukhtar Ansari and his coterie, PM Modi asked, “How come all the heavy-weights smile while going to jail? It’s because they get all the facilities in jail. Things will change after March 11.”

2.08pm: “Gadhe waali baat maine mazaak mazaak mein kardi. Jab Sheila Dikshit ne apne neta ke baare mein aisa kaha, mujhe laga unhone mazaak mazaak mein kehdia hoga (I made the donkey remark in a lighter vein. When Sheila Dikshit said certain things about her leader, I thought this too must have been said in the same),” said PM Modi.

2.07pm: “Shouldn’t our mothers and sisters be protected from rapes and snatching incidents?” asked Modi. “Police station here has become the office of Samajwadi Party, which compels them to do wrong deeds,” claimed PM Modi.

2.03pm: “Your chief minister is claiming that he is providing electricity. Are you getting electricity,” he asked the people in Mau. “You are lucky that the elections in Mau are being held so late. This is why you still have electricity. Once elections are over, you wont have electricity,” PM Modi claimed.

2.01pm: PM Narendra Modi appeals to the youth of the state. He said for 15 years, SP-BSP had destroyed UP.

1.50pm: “As an MP from UP, I want to assure you that after winning elections on March 11, we will arrange for waiving off farmer loans in the first cabinet meeting itself,” said PM Modi. “We want to double the income of our farmers by 2022,” he said.

1.49pm: “Ganga ji ke upar rail, road bridge atka hua tha. Humne aake uss bridge ka kaam chaladia,” said PM Modi.

1.47pm: “India is scaling newer heights of development. It is due to 125 crore Indians. UP will also develop, it needs a stable BJP Government,” said PM Modi.

1.44pm: When Nehru ji was the PM, MP from Ghazipur expressed concern over poverty. Report was presented, but no action was taken, said the prime minister.

1.40pm: PM Modi said Akhilesh should have given an account of his work during this elections. “I am ready to go to Lucknow today itself. I invite Akhilesh to come and ride the Lucknow metro with me. Par na station bana hai na rail chalti hai,” he said.

1.34pm: “Jaise jaise chunaav aage badh raha hai, aisa lag raha hai ki BJP aur sahyogi dalon ki sarkar banne waali hai. I assure you we are capable of winning majority on our own, but small parties in alliance with us will get representation in cabinet,” said PM Modi.

