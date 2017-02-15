PM in Kannauj rally LIVE updates: SP-Congress alliance will shatter your dreams, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed an election rally in Kannauj which is slated to go to polls on February 19. This will be the first time in 46 years that a prime minister will address a rally in the constituency. Addressing the audience, PM Modi criticised the Akhilesh-led government in the state.

Here are the live updates:

02.11pm: “Though UP means “up”, nothing here is going UP. Vikaas is going down, women security is going down, farmer well-being and employment is also down, road conditions are down,” said PM Modi.

02.07pm: PM Modi said, “I want to ask how Akhilesh forgot the attack carried out on Mulayam Yadav by Congress years ago.” He also said it was shameful to befriend those who tried to murder one’s father. “Kya raajneeti itni gir gayi hai ke kursi ke moh mein iss prakaar ke kaand kiye jaaye,” asks PM Modi.

02.05pm: “Akhilesh ji abhi anubhavi kum hain, Congress wale kitne chatur hain inko samajh nahi aata; Mulayam ji ko toh pata tha,” said PM Modi

02.02pm: Our country’s media is very smart. I wonder how they didn’t notice that Congress did not criticise Mayawati for her involvement in scams, said PM Modi. He also said that the election is three-legged race comprising of Samajwadi Party, SP-Congress alliance and third one includes Congress-BSP alliance. “Likh ke rakho Congress ne ek pair BSP ke saath baandh rakha hai aur ek pair BSP ke saath baandh ke rakha hai,” said PM Modi.

01.57pm: Continuing on his criticism on the family politics done by the Yadavs, PM Modi said the UP government said instead of working for the benefit of all, they only supported people from their own clan.

01:50pm: In a veiled reference to Mulayam’s younger son Prateek Yadav, Modi pointed out he didn’t own a single car. “I don’t own a single car but these people who call themselves socialists, have many expensive cars,” said PM.

01.45pm: Working for the poor, Dalits, marginalised and underprivileged is government’s first responsibility: PM Narendra Modi

Cong party mei aise neta hain, jo vote maangne aaye, unko itna malum nahi ki aloo khet mei hota hai ya factory mei: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/3TSeCFiIeU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 15, 2017

01.40pm: SP-Cong alliance will shatter your dreams, PM Modi tells election rally in UP’s Kannauj.

1.37pm: Speaking on the Samajwadi Party Congress alliance, PM Modi claimed that the public did not support the alliance. “Did you see what happened in UP? BJP won the MLC elections; This shows UP didn’t like their ‘saath’,” said the prime minister.

01.35pm: Slamming the opposition for their criticism on demonetisation, Modi said BJP won in Odisha, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra & Madhya Pradesh elections after demonetisation.

1.33pm: I would like to thank people of Odisha for their unprecedented support during panchayat elections. BJP was never strong in Odisha but the results of the local-level polls show the support for BJP is increasing across the state: PM Modi

01.31pm: The prime minister praised ISRO for the PSLV-C37 launch earlier in the day. “What our ISRO scientists have achieved today will ensure that their names will be written in golden letters forever,” he said.

