‘Long live democracy,’ says PM Modi after Rahul Gandhi congratulates him on resounding victory

Minutes after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi congratulated Narendra Modi on BJP’s resounding victories in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Saturday, the Prime Minister acknowledged his political rival’s message saying “long live democracy.” The BJP has emerged victorious in politically crucial state of UP after a 14-year hiatus as the rivals appeared to have failed in converting their vote shares into an equivalent seat share.

I congratulate Shri. Narendra Modi and the BJP on their victory in Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 11, 2017

Thank you. Long live democracy! http://t.co/hJoGsO5lGA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2017

According to the latest trends, the BJP was seen heading for victory on more than 320 seats in the 403-member Assembly. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance, stitched days before polling began, was able to win only 58 seats.

BJP also produced stupendous performance in the hill state of Uttarakhand, winning a staggering 57 seats as of now while leading in seven seats in the 70-seat assembly. Describing the assembly election victories as humbling and overwhelming, PM Modi said, “Gratitude to the people of India for the continued faith, support and affection for the BJP.” PM Modi was equally effusive in his praise for the party’s performance in Uttarakhand. “Victory in Uttarakhand is special; I assure people of the state that BJP will serve them with dedication.” Meanwhile, Congress was the clear winner in Punjab bagging 73 seats and leading in four in the 113-member assembly. BJP was in fourth position with three seats. AAP finished second with 20 seats and Akali Dal took 15. The results in Manipur and Goa remained a cliffhanger with counting still going on.

