Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: Rahul, Akhilesh slam BJP; CEC to visit Lucknow tomorrow to review poll preparedness

In a joint rally on Tuesday, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) claiming the ‘SP-Congress storm’ that is sweeping Uttar Pradesh will ‘blow them away’. In a direct attack aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi said he’s trying to bring Company Raj in India, adding they will not allow BJP to ‘spread hatred’ in Uttar Pradesh. He told his supporters, “As soon as Congress-SP joined hands, the alliance’s storm hit the state. This storm will finish Narendra Modi, BJP, Mayawati and BSP.”

Earlier this week, PM Modi had lashed out at the new SP-Congress alliance claiming the BJP ‘storm’ had forced Akhilesh to desperately seek the help of anything, “even a pole”, to retain power. The Congress leader told the gathering, “We are Samajwadi people. Even if there is a storm we will face it head on. We know how to paddle the ‘cycle’ (SP’s poll symbol) through a storm.”

He also alleged that PM Modi was favouring a few corporates. He went onto claim the government has waived ‘Rs 1.10 lakh crore’ owed by the ‘richest 50 families’ but didn’t give a penny to the poor.

The Congress vice-president also asked if ‘Rs 15 lakh’ as promised by the BJP during the Lok Sabha poll campaign has been deposited in their accounts as promised by the Centre. The Congress vice president had in December last said

he possessed certain material against the Prime Minister, and if he spoke in Parliament, there would be an “earthquake”. Meanwhile, reacting to PM Modi’s ‘storm’ remarks, Akhilesh said if there is any storm in the state, it is for making the SP-Congress alliance government.

He said, “We are Samajwadi people. Even if there is a storm we will face it head on. We know how to paddle the ‘cycle’ (SP’s poll symbol) through a storm,” he said. Akhilesh also added that the BJP saying ‘the path it is trading’ has ‘posed threat to brotherhood’ and urged the voters not to elect the party.

In Ghaziabad today, BSP supremo Maywati too addressed a rally where she said the party will form government with full majority. She warned people to not get duped by false survey polls, saying the results will come in her party’s favour. “The people of UP should not be duped by the false claims made by the opposition and the media’s survey polls. When the result will come, the BSP will form the government,” she said.

She also claimed that BJP’s hidden agenda is to abolish reservation system in the state. “BJP is working on RSS agenda. From secret sources, we were informed that BJP aims to end reservation after forming the government. Voting for them means voting against your own reservations,” she said.

Meanwhile, nominations for the sixth phase of polling in the state started today morning with the issuance of notification for 49 seats spread across seven districts of the eastern part of the state bordering Nepal and Bihar. The office of the UP Chief Electoral Office said in a statement, “The notification for the sixth phase has been issued and nominations have started at 11 am.”

The districts that are going to elections in the sixth phase are Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Deoria, Azamgarh, Mau and Ballia. The polling in this phase will be held on Mar 4 while February 14 will be the last date for filing of nominations. Approximately 1.72 crore is the number of eligible voters for the sixth phase of polls. This includes 94.60 lakh male and 77.84 lakh female voters, who will exercise their franchise in 17,926 polling booths.

Later in the day, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi along with other senior Commissioners announced they will travel to Lucknow on Wednesday, February 8 to review the poll preparedness of the third and fourth phase of Assembly elections in the state.

During their stay, Zaidi and the other officials will meet DMs and SSPs and officers of enforcement agencies. The Commission will also meet representatives of political parties to seek their feedback on election preparedness. While the third phase (69 constituencies) will be held on February 19, the fourth phase (53 constituencies) will be held on February 23.

