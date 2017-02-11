Narendra Modi’s Uttar Pradesh rally live updates: PM speaking in Badaun

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Badaun. (Source: ANI photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Badaun. (Source: ANI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh today. Badaun, among several other districts, is scheduled to go to polls in the second phase on February 15. The first phase of polling, underway in western parts of the state, will see voting in 73 constituencies. In the 2012 elections, the SP and BSP had garnered 24 seats each in western UP followed by the BJP and the Congress.

LIVE UPDATES BELOW:

1:42 pm: When I took strong steps against corruption, all parties came together against Modi. SP, BSP united and spoke in one voice against us: PM Modi.

1:39 pm: Samajwadi party MLA blamed an MP from their party of corruption. Did they take in action? How can they be so irresponsible?: PM Modi

1:36 pm: Jo log Mayawati ko sabse priya the, jin officers pe aarop lage the, Akhilesh aate hi 2-4 mahine drama kiye aur unhi logon ko acche padh diye: PM Modi.

1:34 pm: SP MLA here had levelled serious allegations against SP MP and if asked about it, Mulayamji would’ve said that ‘boys make mistakes’: PM Modi

1:32 pm: Why is it that even after 70 years of independence, 18,000 villages did not get electricity?: PM Modi

1:28 pm: Pura pradesh jaanta hai aapke (Akhilesh Yadav) kaam nahi karname bolte hain: PM Modi

1:27 pm: Budaun toh VIP hai kyunki yeh to Mulayam aur Mayawati ka karya skhetra raha, phir bhi Budaun ka vikaas nahi hua hai: PM

1:26 pm: Our Govt is dedicated to serve the poor, marginalized & farmers; We are initiating several steps to uplift them: PM Modi

1:25 pm: Had heard about Budaun even when I was in Gujarat. What is the reason that fruits of development could not reach this land under SP, BSP?: PM Narendra Modi.

1:18 pm: Budaun is among the 100 backward districts: PM Narendra Modi.

1:17 pm: Main 2009 mei yahn aaya tha, mahaul dekh kr lag raha hai ki agar 2014 mei bhi aaya hota toh shayad aapne result badal diya hota: PM in Budaun

1:10 pm: PM Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh.

More details

BJP president Amit Shah will also address multiple rallies in UP’s Pilibhit, Lakhimpur, Sitapur and Raebareli Saturday.

The prime minister will also address a rally later in the day in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur. The hill state will go for polling on February 15 in a single phase. The results of elections in both the states will come out on March 11.

On Friday, the PM had addressed meetings in Bijnor and Haridwar.

