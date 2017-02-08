Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017 Live: PM Narendra Modi to address rally in Ghaziabad

PM Narendra Modi addressing the BJP Vijay Shankhnad Rally in Meerut. (Source: PTI Photo/File) PM Narendra Modi addressing the BJP Vijay Shankhnad Rally in Meerut. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing an election rally in Ghaziabad which is all set to go to polls during the first phase of polling in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017. The other districts going to polls this Saturday include Agra, Aligarh, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Etah, Firozabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Hapur, Hathras, Kasganj, Mathura, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli. Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi will also be addressing rallies in Ghaziabad and Hathras.

On Tuesday, PM Modi had launched a verbal attacked on Congress in the Parliament saying “when somebody sees service and humility even in scams, then not only the mother but even Mother Earth gets upset, and an earthquake happens.”

Stay tuned for live updates

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd