Modi vitiating atmosphere in UP, EC must take action: Congress

The Congress on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of vitiating the atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh to polarise the society and asked the Election Commission to take appropriate action. Congress’ senior spokesperson Anand Sharma told reporters at New Delhi that Modi has been making objectionable remarks at election rallies and his statement on Sunday that if there was a ‘kabaristaan’ (graveyard), there should be a ‘shamshaan’ (cremation ground) too was aimed at creating polarisation.

“Our Constitution does not allow anyone to divide the nation, be it on caste or religion basis. The Prime Minister is not above the Constitution or the law. We expect the Election Commission to take appropriate action on this,” he said.

He said that the Election Commission has given strict directions not to evoke passion and divide the society on the basis of religion or caste, and it is expected of the EC that it issues a notice to the Prime Minister and the BJP.

The Congress leader said the Prime Minister was making such statements as his party was staring at an imminent defeat in the state.

“In doing do, he is disrespecting the Constitution and violating the oath of his office,” he said.

Sharma accused the BJP of polarising the society to reap political benefits.

“They wear masks and in a hurry, this mask seems to have fallen. Prime Minister Modi, true to his form, is vitiating the atmosphere during another election time. He has tried to stir communal tension and to polarise the society. The Prime Minister’s speech where he spoke of graveyards and crematoriums shows his mindset,” he said.

Asked if the Congress would take it up with the poll body, Sharma said, “The Election Commission should do its own work. It has a Constitutional mandate… The Election Commission had said earlier that it would not allow such kind of campaign, which is divisive.”

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh yesterday, Modi had said there should be “no discrimination on the basis of caste and religion”.

“Agar Ramzan mein bijli aati hai, to Diwali me bhi aani chahiye, bhedbhav nahi hona chahiye (If there is electricity during Ramzan, it must also be available during Diwali, there should be no discrimination),” he had said.

Modi also said if there was a ‘kabaristaan’ (graveyard), there should be a ‘shamshaan’ (cremation ground) too.

The Congress leader said the Prime Minister, instead of creating division among people, should tell them how many of his promises he has fulfilled.

“He should actually reflect and go in for atonement and course correction, which he won’t as he is arrogant,” Sharma said.

Sharma alleged that the Prime Minister’s speech on Sunday was an indication of the imminent defeat of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

He said the Congress has asked the Prime Minister to give an account of the works done by his government.

He alleged that Modi and his government have “betrayed” the people of India.

“Why he has not honoured the promises which he made to our youths and to the farmers. This government has inflicted untold and unflinching sufferings on the people post his reckless decision of demonetisation on November 8 rendering tens of millions jobless. The worst hit have been farmers and the poor,” he said.

Sharma also alleged that it was clear that BJP was staring at a big defeat and “flustered and frustrated, Modi ji has lost all sense of balance in his speeches”.