‘A’ and ‘M’ in SCAM stand for Amit Shah, Modi: Akhilesh Yadav in Auraiya

Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his election rally speech in UP’s Meerut, chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has attacked the prime minister for his usage of the acronym ‘SCAM’ to represent Samajwadi Party, Congress, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati. Addressing the election rally in Auraiya, the chief minister said the ‘A’ and ‘M in SCAM stand for Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. “Save the country from Amit Shah and Modi,” said Yadav.

He further added that to become the Prime Minister, Modi had made a political strategy because from Gujarat he couldn’t have become the PM. Akhilesh Yadav’s response comes close on the heels of PM Modi’s election rally in Meerut today where he said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s fight is against SCAM – Samajwadi Party, Congress, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.

He said if we’ve a state government that creates obstacles, then the development work will get stalled in Lucknow. “Even if I try and help UP from Delhi, if the state government has no intention, the money will go somewhere else. Centre is ready to do everything for UP because UP made me PM. If UP’s destiny is to be changed, government should be changed,” PM Modi had said.

