Narayan Sai seeks bail to contest UP polls

Self-styled godman Asaram’s son Narayan Sai, currently jailed in a rape case, on Thursday moved a court in Surat seeking four-week temporary bail to contest in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The court will hear his bail plea on Saturday, sources said.

According to his lawyer Kuldeepsinh Jadav, Narayan Sai is one of the founders of Ojaswi Party in Uttar Pradesh, and he could contest from two seats — Sahibabad and Shivpur constituencies in Ghaziabad and Varanasi Varanasi districts, respectively .

Watch what else is making news

Talking to The Indian Express Jadav said, “My client want to file nominations from both the constituencies and also wants to campaign for others in Uttar Pradesh. While election for Sahibabad will take place in the first phase, Shivpur election will be held in the last or seventh phase. All the witnesses in the rape as well as bribery cases had been heard by the court. Besides my client will not be in Surat but in UP. We will try all our level best to convince the court on our temporary bail application.”