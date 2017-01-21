Muzaffarnagar seeks 60 companies of para forces for UP polls

The district authorities here have sought deployment 60 companies of paramilitary forces from the Centre during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election here next month.

According to District Magistrate D K Singh, the district has been divided into 156 sectors with total 887 polling centres in six Assembly constituencies — Khatoli, Muzaffarnagar, Miranpur, Charthwal, Budhana and Purkazi, he said.

Singh said that 60 companies of the para military forces and 10 companies of PAC for free and fair conduct of the polls beginning from February 11.