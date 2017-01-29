Muslims will give triple talaq to Samajwadi Party: Asaduddin Owaisi 

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Source: File Photo) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Source: File Photo)

TARGETING CHIEF Minister Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said Muslims will give ‘triple talaq’ to Samajwadi Party for making false promises regarding the upliftment of the community. Addressing a gathering at Agra’s Kothi Meena Bazar ground, Owaisi also targeted Akhilesh for removing his father Mulayam Singh Yadav from the post of party national president. Owaisi further took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation, which “has ruined the lives of lakhs of labourers and poor”.

Urging Muslims not to bear the burden of secularism, Owaisi asked them to vote for “their own party”, which is contesting UP polls just to provide the community an option, as it was earlier forced to go with SP, BSP and Congress to defeat BJP. Owaisi, who reached at the venue almost five hours late, spoke for almost 40 minutes. While he focussed on Akhilesh and called the PM a “dictator”, he avoided mentioning BSP chief Mayawati.

On Congress, he said: “It is already finished in India after Muslims divorced it.” “I haven’t said anything about triple talaq … But I know just one kind of triple talaq — the first that Mulims has given to Congress, which has been on ventilator since then; the second divorce we have given to BJP and the third talaq Muslims will give to SP, which should not return into power by any chance,” said Owaisi.

“Musalmaan ab secularism ka bojh nahi dhoyega. Ab hum secularism ke naam pe bheekh maangne walo ko apna vote nahi denge. Ab tak SP, BSP aur Congress ne BJP se darakar humare voto ko loota. Abki baar aapki apni party hai. AIMIM ke umeedwaar ko jitakar apne aap ko mazboot karo kyunki mera umeedwaar tumhari awaaz ko buland klarega. (Muslims are not going to carry the burden of secularism anymore. Now, we will not vote for people who beg in the name of secularism. The SP, BSP and Congress have looted our votes so far by scaring us of BJP. This time you have your own party. Strengthen yourself by ensuring AIMIM candidate’s victory since my candidate is going to amplify your voice).’’

Claiming that Akhilesh has failed to provide proper healthcare facilities in UP, Owaisi said: “While the CM called doctors from London to treat dying lions (at Lion Safari park), there were no doctors for infants and children who died of malaria in UP.” He went on to target Akhilesh on SP’s poll manifesto, saying that while the party had promised jobs and reservations to Muslims, “poor law and order” condition under SP had led to riots in UP, including in Muzaffarnagar in 2013.

“Arey Akhilesh apne baap ki zabaan ka hi khyaal kar lete… Netaji ki photo to laptop se nahi nikaal sakte… magar Netaji ko party se hi nikaal diya (Akhilesh, you should at least have taken care of your father’s word… you cannot remove Netaji’s photograph from laptops but you have thrown him out of the party),’’ he said while referring to Mulayam’s photograph, which is inbuilt in all laptops that had been distributed by Akhilesh to students. Claiming that only AIMIM has put up candidates with fair background, Owaisi took a dig at the BJP government at the Centre for honouring its veteran leader Murli Manohar Joshi with Padma Vibhushan.

“These guys have announced such prestigious award for Murli Manohar Joshi, who has a criminal case lodged against him in connection to Babri Mosque demolition. Is there no better person in India who deserved this award? Owaisi asked. Meanwhile, Owaisi’s partymen alleged that only received permission for the rally a few hours before the event began. The Agra administration had earlier denied permission to the AIMIM chief in 2015 and 2016.