Mulayam’s first rally tomorrow in Etawah

Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav will address his first election rally for brother Shivpal Yadav in Jaswant Nagar assembly constituency in Etawah Saturday. “Netaji will be addressing an election rally in Jaswant Nagar tomorrow,” Shivpal said.

This will be Mulayam’s first election rally after a number of flip-flops as to whether he would campaign for Samajwadi Party post Akhilesh Yadav taking over the reins of the party after a bitter power struggle.

Mulayam was angry over SP going in for an alliance with Congress and had said he would not participate in campaign. However, in a U-turn the very next day, he said his blessings were with his son and he would be campaigning. Jaswant Nagar constituency will go to polls in phase-3 on February 19.

Mulayam’s rally incidentally coincides with the first phase of polling in the state tomorrow. UP will have seven-phase polling ending March 8.