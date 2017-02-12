Mulayam Singh’s first poll rally: ‘Make Shivpal’s win the biggest’

Mulayam with Shivpal in Etawah on Saturday. PTI Mulayam with Shivpal in Etawah on Saturday. PTI

HELP SHIVPAL win with great margin in these special circumstances — this was how SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Saturday asked the people of Jaswant Nagar in Etawah to vote for his brother Shivpal Yadav. In his first rally for the state polls after his son Akhilesh Yadav took over the reins of the party from him, Mulayam refrained from taking the chief minister’s name or even referring to the SP-Congress alliance — which he was against. He, however, indirectly claimed he would win back what he had lost. “Dhyan rakhna, khasra or khautauni, do hain.

Khautauni me kisi ka bhi naam jaye, jo batai-sichai ke liye aaya ho. Magar khasra me kisi ka naam nahi aayega. Jiska khasra me naam hai wo kheti ka malik hai… dhyan rakhna (Keep in mind, there are two things — document of land ownership [khasra] and land area document [khatauni]. One can name himself in khatauni even if he just irrigating or sowing the field. But no one can make the khasra in his name. Khasra is owned by the owner only, keep that in mind),” he said.

With Shivpal supporters raising slogans such as ‘UP ki majoboori hai, chacha bahut zaroori hain”, the stage set up at SS Memorial Degree College in Takha displayed banners that described Mulayam as ‘Arjun’ and Shivpal as ‘Krishna’. Mulayam, who spoke for almost half-an-hour, said that this was a special time for him and his supporters. “The red cap I, and our supporters am wearing, is a sign of change. Bring that change. Help Shivpal win with a great margin and also vote for all others from SP fielded in nearby regions. Make Shivpal’s victory biggest in the state,” he said.

However, the party’s district unit preferred to stay away from the rally. Its chief, Gopal Yadav, was appointed by state unit chief Naresh Uttam, an Akhilesh loyalist. A number of office bearers from the unit failed to turn up at the rally. “I was busy in other election-related programmes in Etawah Sadar,” Gopal said.