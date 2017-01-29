Samajwadi Party capable of fighting elections alone, won’t campaign for alliance: Mulayam Singh Yadav

Mualayam Singh Yadav said: “SP was capable enough to contest and win elections alone, there was no need for the alliance. I will not go anywhere to campaign for this (SP-Congress) alliance.” (file photo) Mualayam Singh Yadav said: “SP was capable enough to contest and win elections alone, there was no need for the alliance. I will not go anywhere to campaign for this (SP-Congress) alliance.” (file photo)

Hours after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav held their first joint press conference and roadshow on Sunday, former SP national president Mulayam Singh Yadav claimed that the party was capable of contesting and winning the upcoming state assembly elections on its own. Mulayam also ruled out campaigning for the alliance just days before the state goes to polls on February 11. Speaking to news agency ANI, Mulayam said, “SP was capable enough to contest and win elections alone, there was no need for the alliance. I will not go anywhere to campaign for this (SP-Congress) alliance.” He also expressed disappointment at the party for conceding 105 seats to the Congress as part of the seat-sharing deal. “Our leaders who lost their seats as part of the alliance deal, what will they do for the next five years?” he said.

This could be a sign of fresh trouble brewing within the Samajwadi Party as the Mulayam camp appears to be still unwilling to cede ground to Akhilesh, despite losing the party election symbol. The rift threatened to split the party into two factions, but with the Election Commission and a majority of the party legislators backing Akhilesh, the Mulayam camp backed down from the fight. Akhilesh replaced Mulayam as the party president at a national executive meeting convened by general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav.

#WATCH Mulayam Singh Yadav says he is against SP-Congress alliance and he won't campaign for them pic.twitter.com/rvdlFR13vt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 29, 2017

Earlier today, Rahul and Akhilesh briefed the press for the first time after SP and Congress entered into an alliance in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking at the press conference, Rahul said he and Akhilesh have known each other for years and that they enjoy a close and personal relationship. In an indirect reference to the recent turf war that enveloped the SP, Rahul claimed that Akhilesh was not allowed to work in the state. “I have said earlier that Akhilesh is a good leader, but he was not allowed to work in Uttar Pradesh,” said Gandhi. He also described the alliance as a confluence of ‘Ganga-Yamuna’.

Akhilesh also expressed confidence in the alliance saying that the two parties are like two wheels of a bicycle. “We have been together in the Lok Sabha. We know each other. It is a good thing that we have to work together now. We are like two wheels of a bicycle. There is not a lot of difference in our ages as well,” Yadav said. Both the leaders also strongly

Both the leaders also strongly criticised the BJP “This SP-Congress partnership is an answer to the politics of hate and division. We want to end the politics of anger perpetuated by the RSS-BJP,” said Gandhi at the press briefing. “This is not an opportunistic alliance. We will show PM Modi and BJP-RSS that people of UP are with us.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd