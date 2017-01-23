Mulayam, Shivpal skip event, Dimple in spotlight

Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Dimple Yadav and Azam Khan at the SP office in Lucknow on Sunday after the manifesto release event. Pramod Adhikari Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Dimple Yadav and Azam Khan at the SP office in Lucknow on Sunday after the manifesto release event. Pramod Adhikari

Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday skipped the event at which Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav released the Samajwadi Party’s manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls. While Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav was present at the event, Shivpal Singh Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav were absent. This comes after Akhilesh Yadav replaced Mulayam Singh Yadav as the SP’s national president after a long and bitter feud within the party. Akhilesh reached UP party headquarters for the announcement with Cabinet Minister Azam Khan. Other ministers who supported CM Akhilesh during the feud were already present there with state party president Naresh Uttam.

A few minutes later, Azam left for Mulayam’s residence and did not return. Party insiders said Azam had gone to ask Mulayam to attend the event. Party MP from Kannauj Dimple Yadav reached the party headquarters later. Without referring to the recent infighting in the party, Akhilesh Yadav said in his speech that he has witnessed both good and bad days in a very short span of time.

Referring to his father Mulayam as Neta ji, Akhilesh said it was with his blessings that he ran the government and fulfilled promises the party made in its 2012 manifesto. After the event, Akhilesh and other leaders left the party office. Soon, Mulayam and Azam reached party headquarters. The CM and the Kannauj MP returned and had a closed-door meeting with Mulayam for almost an hour.