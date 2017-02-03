Mulayam had cried over phone for alliance: Jayant Chaudhary

RLD general secretary Jayant Chaudhary. (File photo) RLD general secretary Jayant Chaudhary. (File photo)

Asserting that the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has not been weakened by SP’s rejection to include it in the alliance for Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly elections, party General Secretary Jayant Chaudhary said they had wanted to join the alliance earlier as SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav had cried over phone. “The SP-Congress alliance has attacked us with a baton to break us but the RLD has not been weakened. We have become even more stronger and would break the baton,” he said while addressing a rally in support of RLD candidate from Mathura assembly constituency Ashok Aggarwal here yesterday.

“If your friend cries and pleads for help, will you refuse to help? Chaudhary sahab (Ajit Singh) did no wrong. He took his decision (to ally with SP) within two minutes as Mulayam Singh Yadav was crying over phone and pleaded for help,” Chaudhary said.

Taking a dig at UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, the former Mathura MP said “running metro train for 600 metres and advertising in full swing are not called development”.

He said that it has become Akhilesh’s habit to fight with his family members.