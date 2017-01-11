Mulayam advises Akhilesh Yadav to keep away from Samajwadi Party dispute

Mulayam Singh Yadav turned emotional, saying he has given whatever he had and advised his son Akhilesh Yadav to keep away from the dispute. Mulayam Singh Yadav turned emotional, saying he has given whatever he had and advised his son Akhilesh Yadav to keep away from the dispute.

Asserting that he would not allow the SP to split, party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday turned emotional, saying he has given whatever he had and advised his son Akhilesh Yadav to keep away from the dispute.

Amidst the ongoing tussle in the party, Mulayam in his address to party workers at the SP headquarters before leaving for New Delhi once again trained his guns at cousin Ramgopal accusing him of conspiring to break the party and threw his weight behind brother Shivpal Yadav, who is at loggerheads with the UP Chief Minister.

“I know who met the president of another party thrice. He wants to save his son and daughter-in-law. He should have approached me. I would have saved them. I asked them (rival camp) not to dispute. I want unity in the party. I am neither making new party not changing our symbol,” he said. “I know who is forming Akhil Bhartiya Samajwadi Party (ABSP) and desiring motorcycle symbol,” he added.

Apparently referring to son Akhilesh’s claim for the party president’s post, Mulayam turned emotional and said, “I have given whatever I had. What is left with me? I only have you (workers) all. Akhilesh Yadav is Chief Minister and he will be the next CM also. Why are you (Akhilesh) going to these persons…Don’t drag yourself in dispute. We want unity in party at any cost.”

Mulayam also praised Shivpal, saying he toiled very hard for the party.

Akhilesh has been demanding removal of Shivpal from the post of the SP’s UP chief and sacking of Amar Singh. But, both his demands have not been entertained by Mulayam leading to the logjam in the party in the poll-bound state.

In his address to the party workers, he said, “Your worry is justified because Samajwadi Party has been formed after struggle. I had gone to Delhi so that there is no harm to party’s unity. I have given full time for the party and will not let it split”.