Delhi HC rejects Mukhtar Ansari’s parole plea for canvassing in elections

The Delhi High Court Monday rejected the parole plea of jailed politician Mukhtar Ansari, who is BSP’s candidate from Mau in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Justice Mukta Gupta allowed the Election Commission’s plea seeking cancellation of Ansari’s parole. “The petition (poll panel plea) is allowed,” the court said.

Ansari had earlier been granted custody parole by a trial court till March 4 for campaigning in the elections. The Quami Ekta Dal leader recently joined BSP after Akhilesh Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party denied him ticket.

The court had earlier stayed operation of the February 17 trial court order after the Election Commission panel moved a plea seeking cancellation of Ansari’s parole. The poll panel contested that Ansari might influence witnesses in the 2005 murder case of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in which he is an accused. “If Ansari is allowed to campaign for the elections, he will have to be provided with eight gunners carrying AK-47 rifles. This will disturb the atmosphere of the elections,” Election Commissioner Dayanand Krishnan had said.

Later, the state of Uttar Pradesh, the prosecuting agency and the complainant in the murder case also moved the high court, opposing Ansari’s release from a Lucknow jail.

Ansari’s counsel had said the EC’s claims were baseless and so they could not be used to restrict his movement in his constituency as none of the witnesses are from there. The poll panel strongly opposed this and said Ansari’s release would impact the conduct of free and fair election in the constituency.

His brother, Afzal Ansari, has been addressing public meetings for the upcoming elections. In most of his speeches, he is castigating Akhilesh, who rejected merger of Quami Ekta Dal and SP, an idea favoured by SP veteran Mulayam and his brother Shivpal Yadav.

