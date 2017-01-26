Mukhtar Ansari, kin rejoin BSP ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls

Four-time MLA from Mau, Mukhtar Ansari. (file photo) Four-time MLA from Mau, Mukhtar Ansari. (file photo)

Mukhtar Ansari, his brothers, Sibgatulla and Afzal, and son Abbas joined Bahujan Samaj Party on Thursday. Announcing their induction into the party at a press conference, BSP chief Mayawati defended the move saying that the allegations against the jailed leader have been not been proven so far. “In par lage aarop abhi tak saabit nahi kar paaye iss baat ko dhyaan mein rakh kar aaj party mein wapas liya (The allegations against him haven’t been proven so far; keeping that in mind, we have inducted him once again into the party),” said Mayawati. Ansari will once again contest from Mau Sadar and his son Abbas from Ghosi in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. “There have not been any criminal elements in BSP, but if some people want to improve under the BSP umbrella, we give them a chance,” Mayawati added.

Ansari, who merged his party Quami Ekta Dal with Samajwadi Party last October, is currently lodged in Lucknow jail. He is a four-time MLA who first won on a BSP ticket from Mau in 1996. After unsuccessfully contesting the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, Ansari was expelled from the BSP for “criminal activities”. He went on to form Quami Ekta Dal with his brothers in 2010. The recent turf war within the Samajwadi Party took an ugly turn when former state unit president Shivpal Yadav invited Ansari to merge his party with SP. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was against the merger and was quite vocal about it. The bitter feud however culminated with Akhilesh ousting his father Mulayam Singh Yadav from the national president post.

