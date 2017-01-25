Mukhtar Ansari, brother in touch with BSP: Ambika Chaudhary

Gangster-turned-politician and Quami Ekta Dal (QED) leader Mukhtar Ansari and his brother could join BSP, according to Ambika Chaudhary, an SP loyalist who recently joined the Mayawati-led outfit ahead of assembly elections in the state. (Representational Image) Gangster-turned-politician and Quami Ekta Dal (QED) leader Mukhtar Ansari and his brother could join BSP, according to Ambika Chaudhary, an SP loyalist who recently joined the Mayawati-led outfit ahead of assembly elections in the state. (Representational Image)

Gangster-turned-politician and Quami Ekta Dal (QED) leader Mukhtar Ansari and his brother could join BSP, according to Ambika Chaudhary, an SP loyalist who recently joined the Mayawati-led outfit ahead of assembly elections in the state. “Both Mukhtar Ansari and Sigbatullah Ansari are in touch with BSP and there are strong chances that they might join it in near future,” Chaudhary said at Ballia on Wednesday .

Ever since Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav fielded Altaf Ansari from Mau Sadar seat from where Mukhtar is the sitting MLA, there has been speculation that the merger of QED of the Ansari brothers and Samajwadi Party will become redundant. SP has not yet fielded its nominee from Mohammadabad Yusufpur, the seat presently represented by Sigbatullah, but there are strong indications that he might not find favour in the new dispensation in the ruling party of the state.

Akhilesh had openly opposed the merger of QED with SP as suggested by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Yadav last year which were the early indications of tension in the Yadav clan.

When contacted, then president of QED Afzal Ansari refused to comment on the ongoing speculation of joining BSP but also did not rule it out.

He said he would speak on the issue at the “right time”.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held from February 11 to March 8 in seven phases.