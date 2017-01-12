Model code violation in Uttar Pradesh: Saris seized on way to Amethi for ‘distribution’, FIR against Gayatri Prasad Prajapati

Uttar Pradesh Mining Minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati. Uttar Pradesh Mining Minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati.

The UP Police on Wednesday lodged an FIR against Cabinet Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prasad Prajapati after 4,452 saris were recovered from a vehicle on its way to Amethi, to be delivered to the minister’s aide Shailesh Mishra, allegedly for distribution among the public during elections.

Prajapati, an MLA from Amethi, was booked under IPC sections 171-B (giving gratification to any person with the object of inducing him to exercise any electoral right or of rewarding any person for having exercised any such right), 171 F (punishment for undue influence or personation at an election) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

He was recently re-declared as a candidate for the polls by SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. Mishra has also been named in the FIR. According to the FIR, the car’s driver, Ankit Shukla, had told the police that these saris were loaded from the Laxmi Career Corporation in Kanpur and being delivered to Mishra. Ankit also told the police that these saris were being taken to Amethi for distribution during the elections.

The FIR has been lodged at Husainganj police station in Fatehpur district.

Ankit, a resident of Unnao and Rahul, a cleaner from Rae Bareli, were arrested by the police, while the vehicle with the sarees were seized. The police found the sarees during a routine check under the model code of conduct imposed in the state following announcement of the dates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Joint Chief Electoral officer J P Singh said that the police will investigate the matter as per norms.