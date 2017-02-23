UP polls 2017: Missing from campaign, Sonia Gandhi appeals to voters

Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI File Photo) Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI File Photo)

Having skipped campaigning for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has issued an appeal to voters in Nehru-Gandhi bastions Rae Bareli and Amethi, urging them to ensure Congress’s victory.

But her “personal letter”, which is being distributed in the two districts, has no mention of the Congress-SP alliance or its mascot Akhilesh Yadav. Also, while she has attacked BJP, there is no mention of Congress’s other rival, BSP. Congress said the letter is being distributed unofficially. The official appeal, accessed by The Indian Express, also makes no mention of the alliance, but refrains from urging voters to make the party victorious. It asks people to exercise their franchise to “pay tributes to all freedom fighters”.

The letter comes at a time Congress indicated that Sonia’s absence from the campaign trail was a sign of a generation shift in the party. Party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said: “It could be a clear sign that we are fully capable in terms of confidence, that under her direction and leadership, Rahul Gandhi is doing the campaign….It is also an indication that times have changed, generation shifts are occurring…there is nothing more than that…”

The Indian Express had Tuesday reported about crestfallen Congress candidates in Amethi and Rae Bareli, who said they will try to win with “photographs” of Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who too visited Rae Bareli, Sonia’s Lok Sabha constituency, only once this election.

Sonia’s appeal to voters in Rae Bareli and Amethi is interesting because despite an alliance between Congress and SP, the two parties are fighting each other in four of the 10 seats in the two districts. These four include Amethi seat where Congress campaign committee chief Sanjay Sinh’s wife Amita Singh is taking on UP minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati.

“Even though wanting to be in your midst, I am not able to come personally due to certain reasons. Please treat this as my personal letter. It has been a matter of honour for me and my family to represent you. Rae Bareli and Amethi are a part of our lives and an inseparable part of our very being. The credit for whatever we are today goes to you…,” the letter reads.

She alleged that the Centre is “deliberately trying to deprive you people of welfare programmes.”

Sonia goes on to say that the people of Uttar Pradesh “gave them (BJP) a lot in 2014”. “But instead of ushering in ‘acche din’, the Modi government seized from you whatever you had… the farmers are suffering losses, the youth are in search of jobs, the women are facing trouble because of price rise…Our brothers and sisters from the Dalit and Minority communities are living in a state of fear and disappointment,” says the letter.

The contents of both letters are the same, barring the last paragraph. While the unofficial appeal concludes with an appeal to voters to “make all candidates of the Congress victorious so that I get more strength so that the area can be developed fast,” the official letter asks voters to “exercise their franchise to pay tributes to all those freedom fighters because of whom we are enjoying the comfort of swaraj.”