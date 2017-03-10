Meanwhile, Congress looks back at UPA days: ‘SP was there and so was BSP’

At Congress office in Lucknow, members watch the exit poll predictions Thursday. (Vishal Srivastav) At Congress office in Lucknow, members watch the exit poll predictions Thursday. (Vishal Srivastav)

As most exit polls predicted the BJP would emerge the single largest party in UP, the Congress leadership said it is in favour of all “secular” forces coming together to keep the BJP out. It recalled the UPA, which included both the Samajwadi Party and the BSP.

The Congress leadership was not willing to take the exit polls at face value. AICC general secretary-in-charge of UP Ghulam Nabi Azad insisted the alliance would emerge the single largest. Even if the alliance performs badly, he told The Indian Express, Rahul Gandhi could not be blamed as he and Akhilesh Yadav had worked tirelessly.

So is the Congress willing to reach out to the BSP to deny the BJP a shot at power in the event of a hung house? “This has nothing to do with Samajwadi, BSP or Congress… on the basis of exit polls, we cannot take a decision…. but you should remember UPA I and UPA II,” UP Congress chief Raj Babbar told The Indian Express. “We tried to replicate the Bihar model in UP. We tried to bring all the parties together… If a situation comes… you see there was the UPA government… SP was there so was BSP… We would have swept the elections if we had fought the elections on that formula,” Babbar said.

“But I cannot say anything on the basis of exit polls,” he added. “On the ground, we could not see the BJP performing well… Let’s see. We are neither ignoring nor accepting the exit poll results…. This much I can understand, the BJP can be the single largest party… but together SP and Congress will be number one.” Azad is “100 per cent” sure that the alliance will be “number one”. He said exit polls in the past have not been “truthful.”

Azad said the alliance even in the worst case could only be two or three seats short. “The chances of less than 200 is remote,” he said. Asked about the BSP, Azad said it is “too early” to talk of seeking support. He said the alliance would continue in 2019 as well. Asked whether a defeat would be a setback for Rahul, he said, “Why should he be blamed…. Why should we think we are not going to form the government? Both Rahul and Akhilesh worked very hard.”

Sonia in US for checkup

Ahead of counting of votes in five states, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has gone abroad for a medical checkup, party leaders said. She left the country two days ago for a “routine medical checkup” in the US, they said. She will be back on March 23 or 24. Sonia had undergone a surgery in the US in August 2011. Before her departure, she held a closed-door meeting with senior party leaders. Rahul Gandhi will discharge the functions of the party president in her absence, party leaders said.