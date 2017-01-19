Mayawati to kick off UP tour on February 1

Before starting her campaign, Mayawati will go to Punjab to address two rallies in Kapoorthala and Barnala on January 29. Before starting her campaign, Mayawati will go to Punjab to address two rallies in Kapoorthala and Barnala on January 29.

BSP chief Mayawati will start her tour of Uttar Pradesh on February 1, with public meetings in Meerut and Aligarh districts, which go to polls on February 11.

While Mayawati is expected to address around 65 meetings in all, BSP is yet to release a detailed schedule. Party sources said she will address two rallies a day. She will address one in every major district. The BSP chief will reportedly fly from Lucknow to rally venues every day, and return to the state capital later, party sources said, adding that she will not stay in Delhi during the campaign in west UP.

Before starting her campaign, Mayawati will go to Punjab to address two rallies in Kapoorthala and Barnala on January 29. Punjab goes to polls on February 4. In UP, she will address a rally in Muzaffarnagar on February 3, when candidates and party supporters from all seats in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli will gather.