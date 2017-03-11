BJP tampered with EVMs, alleges Mayawati; asks for fresh polling by ballot papers

BSP Chief Mayawati (File Photo) BSP Chief Mayawati (File Photo)

Not ready to accept defeat in Uttar Pradesh, BSP chief mayawati accused the BJP of tampering with the EVMs and demanded fresh poll with the use of ballot paper. The BJP is likely to secure a landlisde victory in the state, according to the latest trend. But Mayawati alleged that the voting was fudged and accused the BJP and its workers of tampering with the electronic voting machines. She said that she will write to the Election Commission to conduct a fresh poll in the state.

“These election results are very surprising. It is very difficult to accept them,” said Mayawati, whose Bahujan Samaj Party has fared poorly in the UP elections.

“People’s trust in EVM voting is broken. The BJP has tampered with the EVMs in Uttar Pradesh. I have written to Election Commission in this regard, people no more have faith in EVM machines. It’s is an attack on democracy. Whatever reports I am getting my sources, in many areas people where people have not even voted to for BJP, the party is emerging as winner,” she added.

She asserted that BJP winning in Muslim dominated areas proves that there was something wrong with the EVM machines. “Most votes in Muslim majority constituencies have gone to BJP, makes it evident that voting machines were manipulated. Either the EVMs did not accept votes other than BJP, or the votes of other parties have gone to BJP in the EVMs,” said Mayawati.

Her comments come as the Bharatiya Janata Party was poised to sweep the state.

