UP elections: Mayawati reminds voters of Dadri lynching, Muzaffarnagar riots

IN HER first public address in Ghaziabad district this poll season, BSP chief Mayawati warned the people against voting for any other party, saying that incidents like Muzaffarnagar riots, Dadri lynching case and Bulandshahr gangrape will continue to take place if others came to power.

Addressing a rally in Govindpuram area, Mayawati said, “If the SP comes to power, the law and order situation here will worsen. You do not know how many incidents like Muzaffarnagar, Dadri, Bulandshahr and Mathura will happen… If the BJP comes to power, Narendra Modi and his central government will implement schemes like note-bandi… The BJP will follow the RSS agenda and either end your reservation or remove its gains.”

Appealing to the Dalit community in the area, she invoked the Rohith Vemula suicide case and the Una incident to target the BJP. “Atrocities on these sections are continuing in this country — Hyderabad’s Rohith Vemula case and Gujarat’s Dalit Una incident… Because of the BJP-led central government, the minority sections are being exploited and harassed,” she said.

Alleging that “communal and fundamental ideologies in the country” were being strengthened by the BJP, Mayawati said that the minorities were “being harassed in the name of cow protection and love jihad”.

“In the name of terrorism, especially in UP, people from minority communities are being looked at with suspicion. In such a situation, it is not possible that the Sachar committee report will be implemented under the BJP-led central government,” she said.

Stating that the SP government had done little for the welfare and development of the state, she said the party renamed a lot of schemes which had been announced under the BSP government.

“In this SP government, the condition of different sections and religious communities in this state is extremely pitiful… The performance of the SP government has been extremely disappointing. Along with the SP, the Congress, which was earlier at the Centre, and the BJP’s current government at the Centre are equally responsible. For their own political interests, they have not fulfilled their own constitutional duties,” she said.