Mayawati in Agra: Don’t let BJP win

BSP supremo Mayawati BSP supremo Mayawati

In her 40-minute speech in Agra on Monday, BSP chief Mayawati slammed all her political rivals, but reserved her harshest words for the BJP-RSS combine.

“Do not let BJP win the UP polls, otherwise they will do more things like demonetisation,” said Mayawati at a huge crowd at the Kothi Meena Bazar ground. She further claimed that the BJP would deny reservations for special classes if they were to assume power.

Watch What Else Is making News

“BJP Ko Mazboot na hone dein…warna ye log belagaam ho jayenge aur notebandi jaise or bhi jan virodhi kadam uthayenge. Notebandi se udyagpati hi maalamaal hue hain, (Do not let BJP get stronger otherwise they will be out of control and will take more anti-public actions like demonetisation. Only businessmen were benefitted with demonetisation), said Mayawati.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led SP government too wasn’t spared. She attacked him on farmer issues, women’s security, power availability and road development. She also dismissed any ‘aandhi (storm) of BJP’ or any advantage of the SP-Congress alliance and claimed she would emerge victorious in the coming polls.

Before her speech, all nine BSP candidates from Agra formed a line and sought behenji’s blessings and touched her feet. They then joined hands and were stood before the audience until Mayawati left the podium after her address.