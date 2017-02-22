Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: BJP will do away with reservations, target Dalits if voted to power, says Mayawati

Alleging that the BJP would foment trouble in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati said that atrocities against Dalits will be on the rise. (file photo) Alleging that the BJP would foment trouble in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati said that atrocities against Dalits will be on the rise. (file photo)

Addressing a Bahujan Samaj Party rally in Faizabad, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati on Wednesday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party will do away with reservations if voted to power. “If BJP comes to power in the elections, all reservations will go away, have got information from sources,” Mayawati said.

Alleging that the BJP would foment trouble in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati added that atrocities against Dalits will be on the rise. She also described BJP as ” Bhartiya Jumla Party”. “Not only in Uttar Pradesh, people across the country know BJP as Bharatiya Jumla Party,” she said.

Earlier this week, Mayawati also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling BSP “Behenji Sampatti Party”. She hit back saying Narendra Damodardas Modi stood for “Negative Dalit Man”. Addressing a rally in Sultanpur, Mayawati said: “I don’t like to indulge in jumlebazi (play of words) like the Prime Minister. But today, I have to give a tit-for-tat. Narendra Modi’s full name is Narendra Damodardas Modi…N stands for negative, D stands for Dalit and M stands for man. It means that Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi is an anti-Dalit man not by character, face, intention and policy, but also by his name. It is important for people to remain vigilant about his negative thinking and deeds.”

Mayawati is campaigning for the BSP ahead of phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh polls. Polling for the 52 Constituencies begins on February 27.

