UP Elections 2017: Mayawati, Akhilesh could not bring development in the state, says Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah at a rally for BJP candidate Garima Singh in Amethi. (Source: PTI photo) BJP chief Amit Shah at a rally for BJP candidate Garima Singh in Amethi. (Source: PTI photo)

Terming both the BSP and the ruling SP as ‘corrupt’, BJP chief Amit Shah on Friday alleged neither the ‘buaa’ (aunt) nor the ‘bhatija’ (nephew) could bring development in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a series of poll rallies in Itwa and Khesraha Assembly constituencies in the district, he claimed that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can usher in development. Referring to Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, “There is a very close resemblance between the two shahzadas (princes). One is posing problems for his mother, while the other is giving tough times to his father.” He also took a jibe at the Samajwadi Party for painting a “false picture” regarding its clean image and alleged the state occupied top spot in murder and crime against women.

Hitting out at BSP supremo Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, the BJP chief alleged, “Neither the ‘buaa’ (aunt) nor the ‘bhatija’ (nephew) could bring development to Uttar Pradesh.” Exuding confidence that BJP would form government in the state, he said the party would waive the loans of small and marginal farmers and present its “performance report and account of each and every penny spent in 2022”. “The Centre has sent more than Rs one lakh crore to the state government. But, it seems that the funds have got stuck with the uncle (Shivpal) and nephew (Akhilesh),” Shah alleged.

Addressing a rally in Santkabirnagar, he said all slaughter houses in the state would be closed when BJP comes to power. Meanwhile, at an election rally in Domariyaganj Assembly constituency last night, Union Minister Mahesh Sharma accused the SP and the BSP of being “neck deep in corruption”. He also claimed the “high turnout of voters” in the first two phases of UP polls “indicated that BJP would form government” in the state.