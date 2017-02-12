Congress should not talk about integrity: BJP

Expressing confidence in its performance in the ongoing UP assembly polls, the BJP on Sunday said the truth behind the alliance of the SP and the Congress has been exposed. (Representational Image) Expressing confidence in its performance in the ongoing UP assembly polls, the BJP on Sunday said the truth behind the alliance of the SP and the Congress has been exposed. (Representational Image)

Expressing confidence in its performance in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said the truth behind the alliance of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress has been exposed and hence, the Congress should not even talk about integrity. “The way Prime Minister Modi has exposed the Congress despite it claiming that their regime was free of corruption, shows that the Congress has to now understand that after courting a Rs. 12 crore-scam in the nation, they should not even talk about integrity. The truth behind the SP-Congress alliance has been exposed by the Prime Minister,” BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain told ANI.

BJP leader Shaina NC said Rahul Gandhi should understand the stature of the Prime Minister Modi and should not make such statements.

“Rahul Gandhi should understand that Mr. Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of the country and doesn’t belong to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) only. So, when you make a comment against somebody that he is peeping into your bathroom, it doesn’t give much pleasure to the office of the Prime Minister,” she said.

Earlier on Saturday, the BJP lashed out at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for taking Prime Minister Modi’s ‘ raincoat remark’ on former prime minister Manmohan Singh literally, accusing the Prime Minister of possessing a voyeuristic habit of ‘peeping into people’s bathroom’.

Gandhi made the comment reacting to Prime Minister Modi’s earlier accusation on former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘skill of bathing in raincoat’.

Prime Minister Modi earlier on Wednesday trained his guns on his predecessor Dr. Manmohan Singh in Rajya Sabha.

“Dr. Manhmohan has played a significant role in the economic system of India. But during the most corrupt regime in the nation, there was not a single corruption charge against him. This art of taking a bath wearing a raincoat must be learnt from Dr. Manmohan Singh,” the Prime Minister said, setting off cries of shame by the Congress and a walkout.