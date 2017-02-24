UP Elections 2017: Five hurt as supporters of SP, BSP clash over cash distribution in Mahoba

HOURS BEFORE Mahoba went to the polls on Thursday, alleged supporters of SP and BSP clashed and fired upon each other in City Kotwali area. In the clash, which took place over SP candidate Siddhgopal Sahu’s supporters allegedly distributing cash to voters, five sustained serious injures. The injured, including Sahu’s son Saket and BSP candidate Arimardan Singh’s nephew Rakesh, have been referred to Lucknow and Kanpur for treatment.

While Sahu and Singh are in fray from Mahoba, Rakesh Singh is contesting as an Independent candidate from the seat. Following the clash, both groups got FIRs lodged with the police. One person each from each side has been arrested.

Mahoba SP Gaurav Singh said the clash took place as cash was being distributed by one group. “The two groups were travelling in cars. One of the vehicles collided with another from the rival group around 3.10 am. Since each group had at least 10 supporters, they initially entered into a heated argument and later indulged in a scuffle,” he added.

“Arimardan Singh’s son Himanchal allegedly fired at Siddhgopal Sahu’s son Saket, who sustained a bullet injury on his chest. Arimardan’s nephew Rakesh too suffered a bullet injury. Many others are also injured… Cross FIRs have been lodged… Himanchal and 10 of his supporters and Saket and his five aides have been booked,” the SP said.