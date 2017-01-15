Latest News

Ludhiana Congress leaders up in arms against tickets to Satwinder Kaur Bitti, Geja Ram

Satwinder Kaur Bitti said, “My vote is registered in Patiala district, which is my native place. My husband is an NRI. I am not an outsider.”

January 15, 2017
Unrest in Ludhiana Congress continued Saturday as local leaders protested against Sahnewal and Jagraon candidates, Satwinder Kaur Bitti and Geja Ram, declared by the party Friday. While Punjabi singer Satwinder Kaur Bitti was given ticket from Sahnewal, a rural constituency in Ludhiana, Geja Ram, a Valmiki community face from Sirhind of Fatehgarh Sahib, was fielded from Jagraon, a reserved constituency.

Now, seven local leaders from Sahnewal have written a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi asking her to change her decision. Jaswinder Singh Balianwal, also a ticket aspirant from Sahnewal, said, “She is not even a voter from Sahnewal. She is a US-based NRI and her voting rights in India have been challenged by the Opposition. If the Election commission rejects her nomination, it will be a big blow to the party.”

Bitti, meanwhile, said “her senior colleagues are annoyed with her”. “My vote is registered in Patiala district, which is my native place. My husband is an NRI. I am not an outsider.”

 

