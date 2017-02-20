Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: Lucknow judges Akhilesh Yadav by his work

At a booth in Lucknow. The turnout in Lucknow district was under 59%, with only Kanpur’s 56% behind. Source: Vishal Srivastav At a booth in Lucknow. The turnout in Lucknow district was under 59%, with only Kanpur’s 56% behind. Source: Vishal Srivastav

At polling booths in the Old City that covers three assembly seats — Lucknow Central, West, North — many Muslim voters expressed their support for Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his “work” while many other voters spoke of giving the BJP a chance.

And in high-profile Lucknow Cantonment, many voters acknowledged Akhilesh’s work but said they would rather vote for a party that would ensure social and job security in the future.

In the last election, the SP had won three of the five seats in Lucknow, seen as a BJP stronghold. This time the BSP too has been wooing Muslims and got an endorsement from Shia cleric Kalbe Jawwad recently.

Old City

“There was no question voting for any other party after so much work in Lucknow by Akhilesh,” said Mohammad Salahuddin, 31, a trader in Nakkhas of Lucknow Central.

Sitting SP MLA Ravidas Mehrotra is pitted against the Congress’s Maroof Khan, rebelling against the alliance. The BJP candidate is Brajesh Pathak.

Saleem Ahmed said there was some confusion about choosing the candidate but voting for any other candidate would have helped the BJP. “There was no point voting for Maroof because only SP is in the fight with the BJP,” he said, while praising the Lucknow Metro and Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

Noor Alam, a trader in Chowk area, said he voted for the BSP because he likes the administration of Mayawati. “The division of Muslim votes may benefit the BJP but I voted for the party I wanted to support.” And Mohammad Aneesh said he voted for Maroof because he knows him.

The SP and the BSP have both fielded Muslim candidates in Lucknow West. “My family of 20 has supported Akhilesh. He has done so much work in Lucknow,” says Monish, a college student.

Also in Lucknow West, Ashutosh Kumar says, “No doubt Akhilesh has done work in Lucknow and I did want to vote for him. But I voted for the BJP. The SP is not in good shape and that is why they allied with the Congress. Many projects like Lucknow are still incomplete. I think that it’s time to give the BJP a chance.”

Lucknow Cantonment

At the site of one of the most high-profile contests this election, retired railway employee B D Maurya said his vote wasn’t influenced by the stature of Rita Bahuguna Joshi or Aparna Yadav.

“The stature of the candidates does not matter to me,” Maurya said at the booth at Northern Railway Community Centre. It is some 200 metres from where Mulayam Singh Yadav had campaigned for Aparna and, separately, Manoj Sinha had for Joshi. It is also 500 m from Mawaiya station of the Lucknow Metro that Akhilesh Yadav highlights in most election meetings.

“Railways provided me accommodation here,” said Maurya, who now lives with his son, also a railway employee. “But I want a stable government that could provide education facilities and security for my family, jobs for the next generation, in any part of the state.”

Railway employees form a large chunk of the 5,000 voters listed in this booth. Vimlesh Kumar is a driver in the railways. “Railways employees have allowance-related problems. Mulayam had assured he would raise our issues before the railway minister and Prime Minister, too. But the railway minister too came here, and assured redress of our grievances,” Vimlesh said.

Bibi Khatoon said former MLA Joshi and candidate Aparna have got work done in the constituency. “But I am looking at the future. The Metro is okay but that does not cater to one’s basic needs. I want social security and job security for my son within UP,” she says after voting in Anand Nagar.

At Chandan Nagar area where the Sikh population is dominant, Harvinder Singh says, “I migrated from Pakistan and settled here. I voted for Rita Joshi in 2012 but as she has switched over to the BJP, I voted today for the party that I think can bring development in market areas,” he says.

Commerce graduate Rajan Kumar, 22, working as a paan vendor, is unimpressed by the Metro. “The proposal was first prepared by the Mayawati government, the Centre has provided funds. Any government that comes in future will execute the project.”