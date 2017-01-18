Lok Dal still hopeful of getting Mulayam by its side

Even though truce appears to be on the cards in Samajwadi Party, Lok Dal is still hopeful of getting Mulayam Singh Yadav by its side, saying it expects “some development” in next two-three days. “I have met Mulayam Singh Yadav, who has been humiliated by son Akhilesh, who took away the party from him and again offered to use our party’s banner. He (Mulayam) is in dilemma after being ditched by son. It’s obviously a tough decision to leave his own party,” Lok Dal national president Sunil Singh told PTI.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Mulayam has give a list of 38 candidates to Akhilesh for the upcoming Assembly polls, Singh said. “Half of them will not be given tickets. Many SP leaders are in touch with me. I expect some development in next two-three days from their (Mulayam’s) side,” he added.

Lok Dal had earlier offered Mulayam its symbol to contest the Assembly polls amid apprehensions that the Election Commission could freeze Samajwadi Party’s sybmol ‘cycle’ in view of dispute between the factions led by the father and the son Akhilesh. However, the Election Commission granted the symbol to Akhilesh.

“I offer Lok Dal’s symbol and national president post to ‘netaji’ and am ready to contest the polls with him,” Singh had said earlier. Mulayam was given an ‘option B’ by the Lok Dal which offered its symbol and national president post to him.

Lok Dal in EC’s records is a registered, unrecognised party that was formed by veteran socialist leader Charan Singh way back in 1980 and Mulayam is its founder member. “With or without him (Mulayam), our party will be contesting the polls and our candidates are working on the ground,” the Lok Dal leader said today.

When asked about his party’s alliance with any other party in the state, Singh said he has not yet talked to anyone but options are open. Lok Dal, which has the old election symbol of farmer ploughing field, on which Charan Singh had become the Chief Minister of UP, wants to contest Uttar Pradesh assembly polls and has already short-listed names of 100 candidates.

In 2012 elections, Lok Dal had contested 76 seats and its candidate though did not win any seat but received 5,000 to 15,000 votes in most of the constituencies. The state will have a seven-phase polling beginning February 11 and filing of nomination papers has already started. Sunil, who also met Shivpal Yadav, said, “he is ready to be part of the Lok Dal if his brother (Mulayam) come to us.”