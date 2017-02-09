Latest News

UP election 2017 LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav, Rajnath Singh to address election rallies in Mathura today

The first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh is on Saturday

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 9, 2017 10:29 am
up election 2017, up elections, up polls 2017, up 2017 polls, rahul gandhi, rahul election rally, akhilesh yadav, akhilesh election rally, akhilesh, samajwadi party rally, sp-congress alliance, modi, pm modi, india news Akhilesh Yadav arrives for an election campaign in Sultanpur on Tuesday. Vishal Srivastav

With two days to go for the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, multiple political rallies will be held across the state in various districts and constituencies. While Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a rally in Aligarh, UP CM Akhilesh Yadav will be holding six rallies on Friday in Chata(Mathura), Sadabad(Hathras), Tundla(Firozabad), Firozabad, Fatehabad and Etmadpur(Agra). Home Minister Rajnath Singh will also be addressing voters in Mathura, Hathras, Jewar(Gautam Buddha Nagar) and Baghpat.

LIVE UPDATES

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 09: Latest News