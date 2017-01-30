Live updates: CM Akhilesh Yadav to address five rallies in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav addressing as SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav looks on during Samajwadi party national convention in Lucknow. (PTI Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav addressing as SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav looks on during Samajwadi party national convention in Lucknow. (PTI Photo)

A day after addressing a joint press conference with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, which was followed by a roadshow in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is all set to switch gears and aggressively hit the campaign trail as the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh draws closer. On Monday, he will be addressing five rallies for the forthcoming state assembly elections. Earlier on Sunday, both Akhilesh and Rahul gave a clarion call for ending the “divisive politics” allegedly perpetuated by RSS-BJP. The scions of Congress and Samajwadi Party reflected camaraderie and personal bonding, projecting themselves as the two wheels of a bicycle and the “confluence of Ganga and Yamuna”.

The meeting assumed significance as it was the maiden outing of the two leaders since reaching a seat-sharing agreement for the polls, which starts from February 11. Out of the 403 assembly seats, Congress will be contesting in 105 and SP the rest of 298 seats. However, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav said, hours later, that he was against the alliance and would not campaign for it. Despite faring poorly in most surveys, SP seems to have regained its lost grounds following the elevation of Akhilesh as the party’s national president and the subsequent alliance with the Congress.

LIVE UPDATES:

