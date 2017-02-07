Uttar Pradesh elections 2017 live updates: Akhilesh, Rahul to address rally in Meerut

Its is a three corner contest between the SP-Congress, BJP and BSP for Uttar Pradesh. Its is a three corner contest between the SP-Congress, BJP and BSP for Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress-vice president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday will address their second joint election rally in poll-bound Meerut.

UP elections 2017 LIVE UPDATES:

11.54 pm: Brother of Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate Manoj Gautam and his friend shot dead in Khurja, Bulandshahr. Police at the spot.

11.00 am: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will address their third joint rally today in poll-bound Meerut.

In Meerut today for a Congress-SP joint rally. Tomorrow will address public meetings in Hathras, Khurja, Hapur & Muradnagar — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 7, 2017

10.55 am: The spotlight is back on Muzaffarnagar as political parties gear up for the first phase of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Nishant Shekar and Adrija Roy visit the riot-hit area to sense the mood on how Muzaffarnagar will vote on February 11.

10.50 am: Uttar Pradesh constituents who attended either or both Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati rallies weigh in on their speeches. Apurva speaks to five such voters.

10.10 am: Despite stitching up an alliance in the last-minute, the Congress and Samajwadi Party appear to be in no mood of surrendering their hold in 14 seats including the prestigious Amethi constituency and Lucknow Central. Maulshree Seth has the full report.

9.14 am: UP CM Akhilesh Yadav to address election rallies in Meerut.

On February 11, 73 constituencies will go to polls in 15 districts — Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Firozabad, Etah and Kasganj. Vote Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines would be used in Agra (Agra Cantonment and Agra South), Aligarh (Aligarh), Ghaziabad (Ghaziabad) and Meerut (Meerut).

All eyes are on Noida, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar. In 2013 Shamli and Muzaffarnagar witnessed violent communal clashes between the Jat and Muslim communities. Hundreds were displaced in the riots and many had lost their lives. In Noida, gateway to Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party fielded Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj Singh as their candidate. This led to protests within the party against the top leadership parachuting an “outsider”. Pankaj, however, claimed that he had worked hard for the party in the last 15 years. He was taken under the wing of MoS Culture and Tourism, Mahesh Sharma.

