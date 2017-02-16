LIVE: Narendra Modi is PM, has power to waive off farmers’ loans: Rahul Gandhi in Sitapur

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi is addressing a rally in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. In his speech he took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying to waive off the loans taken by the farmers a BJP government is not necessary in the state. He said as PM of the country, Modi has the power to waive off the farmers’ loans. He accused the PM of wanting to stay in power but deviates from the truth.

Rahul promised the Congress will open free coaching centres for youths in every city of Uttar Pradesh.

Here are the LIVE updates:

03.30 pm: Our government will open free coaching centres for youths in every city of UP: Rahul Gandhi

03.20 pm: Modiji sirf satta mei rehna chahte hain, sachai nhi batana chahte ki UP mei itni shakti hai ki ye puri duniya ki factory ban jayega: Rahul Gandhi (PM Modi only wants to stay in power, he doesn’t want to speak the truth that there is much power in this state: Rahul Gandhi)

03.15 pm: Modiji, kisaanon ka karza maaf karne ke liye aapko UP mein sarkar ki zaroorat nahi hai, aap PM hain karza maaf kar sakte hain: Rahul Gandhi (PM Modi, you can waive off loans of the farmers, you don’t have to come to power in UP. You’re the PM of the country: Rahul Gandhi)

