Latest News

Uttar Pradesh election 2017 live updates: PM Modi to campaign in Ghaziabad, Rajnath to visit Dadri

From PM Narendra Modi to Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav, political players in UP are holding multiple elections rallies to woo the voters

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 8, 2017 10:12 am
uttar pradesh elections, uttar pradesh 2017 elections, up elections 2017, up elections live updates, akhilesh yadav, rahul gandhi, pm modi, narendra modi rally, bsp, mayawati, akhilesh rally, rajnath singh dadri, dadri, india news Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing an election rally in Ghaziabad. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

With two days to go for the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, all major players are gearing up for their last bid to woo the public. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be holding an election rally in Ghaziabad on Wednesday.

LIVE UPDATES

10.12am: Rajnath Singh says BJP confident of forming government in the state.

9.21am: Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi will hold four elections rallies in Hathras, Bulandshahr, Hapur and Ghaziabad.

9.00am: UP CM Akhilesh Yadav will hold rallies at Nagina, Bijnor, Dhampur, Nurpur, Thakurdwara and Rampur.

UP elections: In sensitive Agra South, poll fray is a throwback to 2012

8:45 am: Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Dadri’s Bisarha village to campaign for Dadri’s BJP candidate Tejpal Nagar.

Background:

The first phase of polling in the state is on February 11 Saturday in the districts of Agra, Aligarh, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Etah, Firozabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad. Hapur, Hathras, Kasganj, Mathura, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli. The state will elect its next legislative assembly in seven phases between February 11 and March 8.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 08: Latest News