Uttar Pradesh election 2017 live updates: PM Modi to campaign in Ghaziabad, Rajnath to visit Dadri

With two days to go for the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, all major players are gearing up for their last bid to woo the public. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be holding an election rally in Ghaziabad on Wednesday.

LIVE UPDATES

10.12am: Rajnath Singh says BJP confident of forming government in the state.

9.21am: Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi will hold four elections rallies in Hathras, Bulandshahr, Hapur and Ghaziabad.

9.00am: UP CM Akhilesh Yadav will hold rallies at Nagina, Bijnor, Dhampur, Nurpur, Thakurdwara and Rampur.

8:45 am: Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Dadri’s Bisarha village to campaign for Dadri’s BJP candidate Tejpal Nagar.

Background:

The first phase of polling in the state is on February 11 Saturday in the districts of Agra, Aligarh, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Etah, Firozabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad. Hapur, Hathras, Kasganj, Mathura, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli. The state will elect its next legislative assembly in seven phases between February 11 and March 8.

