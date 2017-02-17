Uttar Pradesh elections 2017 Live updates: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to campaign in Rae Bareli

Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi in this file photo. Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi in this file photo.

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi along with his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to hold multiple election rallies in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathgaon, Rae Bareli and Maharajganj districts on Friday. These districts do not fall under the third phase. With two days to go for the third phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh, war of words continued between BJP, Congress-SP alliance and the BSP on Thursday. Leaders from all the major parties held rallies and press conferences to attack the opposition and woo the voters. The poll campaigning for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh will come to an end today at 5 pm. Polling for the 69 assembly constituencies will be held on Sunday.

Watch Video

Here are the live updates:

11:40: Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav said that he has the support of party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and the people and need not reply to CM Akhilesh Yadav’s jibe at him.

I have Netaji’s blessings, people’s support, have nothing to say on that: Shivpal Yadav on Akhilesh’s comment on him in Etawah pic.twitter.com/lzRobGx7NT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 17, 2017

Addressing a rally in Mainpuri district on Thursday, the chief minister said that he will win the elections, unless people from neighbourhood (Etawah, Shivpal Yadav’s stronghold) “get up to something”. Addressing a rally in Etawah, he also said that someone he trusted betrayed him by trying to create differences between him and his father.

10:40 am: Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address an election rally in Hathgaon, Rae Bareli and Maharajganj today.

Will campaign in Hathgaon,Rae Bareli &Maharajganj today. Wonderful to see the energy& enthusiasm of youngsters.This energy will transform UP — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 17, 2017

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held separate rallies in Barabanki and Hardoi and slammed the state government over poor development, after which, Rahul Gandhi hit back at the prime minister asking him to listen to people’s Mann ki Baat rather than doing his Mann ki Baat.

