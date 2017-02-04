PM Modi in Meerut highlights: ‘To change UP’s fate, change the govt’

PM Modi is in Meerut today to address a Bharatiya Janata Party election rally, days before the first phase of polling begins in Uttar Pradesh. (Source: Express photo) PM Modi is in Meerut today to address a Bharatiya Janata Party election rally, days before the first phase of polling begins in Uttar Pradesh. (Source: Express photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed his first of many election rallies lined-up in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. He is in Meerut to address a Bharatiya Janata Party rally, days before the first phase of polling begins in the state. PM Modi will be in Aligarh on February 5 to address another rally.

The venue for the Meerut rally is Shatabdi Nagar ground, where the RSS holds shakhas and where Modi had addressed a rally for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The ground is opposite the RSS institute of Madhav Kunj. A total of 18 candidates from Assembly constituencies of Baghpat, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar will attend the rally.

As it happened:

3.00 pm: Modi will not sit in peace until this fight against corruption reaches a conclusion: PM

Stand with me In my fight against corruption, Modi asks crowd @IndianExpress — Liz Mathew (@MathewLiz) February 4, 2017

2.53 pm: PM talks about demonetisation, says, “all those corrupt and with black money have united against me.”

PMModi raises demonetisation, says whoever had accummulated cash for years had to deposit in banks @IndianExpress — Liz Mathew (@MathewLiz) February 4, 2017

2.49 pm: PM Modi talks about the surgical strikes, “If the govt can make tough decisions, there’s no stopping our Army.”

PMModi raises Surgical strike, says pain pai ka hisab chuka hein! In Meerut rally @IndianExpress — Liz Mathew (@MathewLiz) February 4, 2017

PM Modi refers to Surgical strike, attacks those “who politicised it, raised questions on why no solider was dead”@IndianExpress — Liz Mathew (@MathewLiz) February 4, 2017

2.45 pm: Soldiers have been asking for the past 40 years were asking for OROP, we were the ones who implemented it: PM Modi

2.42 pm: PM Modi said that sugar farmers will get their payment in 14 days if BJP comes into power in UP.

2.36 pm: “Of the Rs 7,200 crores released for UP, the state government used only Rs 400 crore. They wanted to divert money, but I’ve asked for the entire record,” PM said.

Of RS 950 cr released for Swachh Bharat scheme, RS 40 cr was used in UP. Modi says in Meerut @IndianExpress — Liz Mathew (@MathewLiz) February 4, 2017

2.35 pm: If you want to change UP’s fate, change the government: PM Modi

Centre is ready to do everything for UP ‘coz UP made me PM. If UP’s destiny is to be changed, govt should be changed: Modi @IndianExpress — Liz Mathew (@MathewLiz) February 4, 2017

2.33 pm:

What politics guided you when you prevented development works and healthcare to reach people: PM @narendramodi asks @IndianExpress — Liz Mathew (@MathewLiz) February 4, 2017

2.31 pm: PM Modi accuses UP govt of not spending central funds for poor in the state.

PMModi alleges SP govt wasn’t money for anyone other than it’s one votebank @IndianExpress — Liz Mathew (@MathewLiz) February 4, 2017

2.23 pm: PM Modi says that there will be no development in UP until SCAM ends. “SCAM chahiye ya kamal chahiye, SCAM chahiye ya UP ka vikas chahiye,” he asks the crowd.

2.22 pm: BJP’s fight is against S.C.A.M. — Samajwadi, Congress, Akhilesh, Mayawati: PM Modi

2.20 pm: Modi hits out at the Congress-SP alliance, says, “People criticising the SP govt, became they’re ally overnight.”

2.19 pm:

PM accuses SP of protecting political criminals @IndianExpress — Liz Mathew (@MathewLiz) February 4, 2017

2.18 pm: First War of Independence began here in Meerut in 1857. Then, the fight was against British, now it’s against poverty: PM Modi

2.16 pm: “Until you change the govt in UP, whatever comes for you from Delhi won’t reach you.”

PM Modi says govt in UP has always been an obstacle for him to do works for people in state. “You need to remove it” @IndianExpress — Liz Mathew (@MathewLiz) February 4, 2017

2.14 pm: The BJP-govt has made no decision in the past 2.5 years to harm the nation: Modi

2.12 pm: Uttar Pradesh has the potential to become the number one region of the country: Modi

2.10 pm: PM Modi starts speaking in Meerut.

2.05 pm: BJP UP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya at Meerut rally: ‘puncture the cycle’.

1.55 pm:

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd