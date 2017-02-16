Uttar Pradesh elections 2017 Live updates: PM Modi to address rallies at Hardoi, Barabanki today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is first scheduled to speak at Hardoi around 11 am before he heads to Barabanki for another rally at 1 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is first scheduled to speak at Hardoi around 11 am before he heads to Barabanki for another rally at 1 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing rallies at Hardoi and Barabanki on Thursday as the Bharatiya Janata Party makes its final push to woo the electorate ahead of phase three of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The prime minister is first scheduled to speak at Hardoi around 11 am before he heads to Barabanki for another rally at 1 pm. Campaigning for phase three will end on Friday evening.

On Wednesday, addressing a gathering in Kannauj, PM Modi sharpened his attack at the Samajwadi Party, accusing Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav of joining hands with the same party that allegedly tried to kill his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav in 1984. “Ye Congress ki godh mein baithne ke pehle zara March 4, 1984 ko yaad kijiye jab aapke pitaji par Congress ne itna gambheer hamla karwaya tha. Kya kabi aapne suna hai kursi ke moh mein koi aisa bhi beta hota hai? (You must remember March 4, 1984 before sitting on the Congress party’s lap. Have you ever heard of a son doing something like this only for the sake of power?)”

In 1984, Mulayam Singh escaped an attack while he was travelling in a car from Mainpuri to Etawa. A Congress leader’s name had reportedly figured in the case. Elaborating on the attack, PM Modi said: “(Mulayam) Congress ki aalochna karte thhe, vipaksh ke neta hone ke karan Congress ke naak mein dum laa diya thha…. Congress Mulayam-ji se pareshan thhi…itni tang aa gayi ki 4 March 1984 Mulayam-ji par goliyan chali. Unki hatya karne ka gambheer prayas hua. (Mulayam’s constant campaigns had left the Congress so frustrated that Mulayam was shot at; there was an attempt to kill him.)

