PM Modi in Fatehpur: Discrimination over caste, religion must end

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party rally in Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh ahead of phase four the state assembly polls.

2.20 pm: PM Modi ends his speech after appealing to the voters to give the BJP a full majority in Uttar Pradesh.

2.15 pm: PM Modi referring to the demonetisation drive: I don’t hide things, I always put my problems before the public; you are my high command. If I reduce the prices of medicines, don’t you think the manufacturer would be angry and disappointed at me? Wouldn’t they think of ways to hurt me? In times like these, who will protect me?

2.10 pm: Public should not be divided on lines of caste and religion. “Sabka sath, sabka vikas” is this government’s mantra: PM Modi.

2.05 pm: We want to provide free gas connections to rural households; We want them to have access to clean fuel: PM Modi in Fatehpur.

2.00 pm: Congress confused public over number of subsidised cylinders. I appealed to the people to give up subsidies so that the poor benefits and thousands heeded my words: PM Modi.

1.55 pm: Samajwadi Party is least concerned about improving law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. Urge people to elect a government that would ensure safety of people: PM Modi.

1.50 pm: Why is the policing system so inefficient in UP? Why are complaints not registered? What work culture is it?: PM Modi in Fatehpur.

1.45 pm: The Supreme Court had to intervene after an FIR wasn’t registered against SP leader Gayatri Prajapati despite facing charges of rape and murder: PM Modi.

1.43 pm: You insulted Ram Manohar Lohia by joining hands with a party that has looted the country: PM Modi.

1.39 pm: Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance, PM Modi says the ruling entered into an alliance with the fear of losing power.

1.36 pm: SP ne socha ki prachar karke logon ki aankon mein dhool jhonkenge aur log kuch dekh nahi paayenge; par janta sab jaanti hai: PM Modi.

1.34 pm: Vanvaas of vikas in Uttar Pradesh must end now; Country is moving ahead at fast pace and so must Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi in Fatehpur

1.35 pm: janata bahut asani se doodh ka doodh aur paani ka paani karletha hai: PM Modi